Did you lose your job in 2020? You may be eligible for extra stimulus money

Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

Did you just get surprised by a little extra stimulus cash in your bank account?

The Internal Revenue Service said late Thursday that its third batch of payments includes what it calls the first of many "plus-up" stimulus payments.

The “plus-up” payments will continue on a weekly basis going forward, the IRS said, as the IRS continues processing tax returns from 2020 and 2019. Yes, some 2019 returns need to be processed, too.

Under some circumstances, a person could be eligible for a new or bigger Economic Impact Payment based on their recently processed tax returns.

Perhaps a couple's income fell significantly after a spouse lost a job during the pandemic last year, and they ended up making far less money than they reported on their 2019 income tax return.

Or maybe a parent now qualifies for more money because the 2020 tax return includes a new child or dependent, which would boost the household's stimulus payout.

More: Some stimulus cash won't arrive until April 7 or later, IRS says

More: Receive jobless benefits in 2020? IRS to send tax refund payouts to some in May

The bonus &#x00201c;plus-up&#x00201d; payments will continue on a weekly basis going forward, the IRS said, as the IRS continues processing tax returns from 2020 and 2019. Yes, some 2019 returns need to be processed, too.
The bonus “plus-up” payments will continue on a weekly basis going forward, the IRS said, as the IRS continues processing tax returns from 2020 and 2019. Yes, some 2019 returns need to be processed, too.

Such ongoing supplemental or "plus-up" payments would apply to people who had already received stimulus money earlier in March but the initial payment was based on a 2019 tax return, not the 2020 return that had been recently filed.

A drastic reduction in income in 2020 could make or break whether some people qualify for a full or partial stimulus payment in this third program.

The income cutoff associated with the latest stimulus effort is much lower than the previous two stimulus programs.

The IRS noted that some people won't be eligible for the third payment even if they received a stimulus payment last year or stimulus payment in early 2021, based on the higher income limits associated with the first two programs.

Under the latest Economic Impact Payment program, which kicked off last month, an individual's payout begins to be reduced if a single person hits $75,000 or above in Adjusted Gross Income. The individual would not get any stimulus payment if their income is $80,000 or higher.

The stimulus payment for a married couple filing a joint return begins to be reduced when their AGI hits $150,000. The couple would not get any payment if their AGI is $160,000 or higher.

Thus far, more than 130 million stimulus payments worth about $335 billion were issued in the latest stimulus program, according to the IRS, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

The IRS noted that the most recent batch issued to people involves more than 2 million direct deposit payments worth more than $5 billion. Another 2 million paper checks worth nearly $5 billion also is being issued now.

This third batch began processing March 26, with an official payment date of March 31.

Some people had not received a stimulus payment in the first two early batches because the IRS said it did not have enough information to issue a payment. But now those people are seeing stimulus money after recently filing a tax return that provides more information and indicates they now qualify for an Economic Impact Payment.

"Payments to this group — and the 'plus-up' payments noted above — will continue on a weekly basis going forward, as the IRS continues processing tax returns from 2020 and 2019," the IRS said.

Starting Friday, the IRS said a large batch of payments will begin going to Social Security and other federal beneficiaries who didn’t file a 2020 or 2019 tax return and didn’t use the Non-Filers tool last year.

"These payments will go to Social Security retirement, survivor or disability (SSDI), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) beneficiaries," the IRS said.

While the payments to federal beneficiaries will begin to be issued this weekend, the majority of these payments will be sent electronically and have an official payment date of April 7.

Those receiving Veterans Affairs benefits will need to wait longer. Currently, the IRS estimates that Economic Impact Payments could be issued by mid-April to VA beneficiaries who do not regularly file tax returns.

Contact Susan Tompor via stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor. To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer. Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stimulus checks: If you lost your job in 2020, you may get extra cash

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security Beneficiaries Should Have Stimulus Payments on April 7

    Just days after the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law, the IRS began blasting out stimulus checks. Seniors on Social Security often don't have to file a tax return. The issue became so pronounced that lawmakers had to urge the IRS to commit to a timeline for sending stimulus checks to Social Security recipients.

  • New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery last month

    New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”

  • What should you do if you see police using excessive force? Legal experts say film it, just as bystanders did in George Floyd's death.

    If you think you are witnessing police abuse, bear witness if you feel comfortable and, if possible, film the encounter, legal experts say.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • Meadows' homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0

    Tyler Glasnow looked like an ace, and Austin Meadows looked like a slugger again. Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth provided all the scoring, Glasnow breezed through six shutout innings and the reigning AL champion Tampa Bay Rays started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off Miami reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1) on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in right-center with ease.

  • Court clears way for removal of Confederate statue at the center of deadly Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally

    Virginia's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that two statues in Charlottesville, Virginia, of Confederate generals could be removed.

  • Shopping for flights? Change fees and other pre-pandemic penalties are back or returning soon on cheapest tickets

    With vacation travel rebounding, several airlines are reinstating ticket restrictions they lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Setbacks continue in Europe's vaccine rollout

    There was confusion at this vaccination center in the German city of Cologne on Wednesday (March 30), one day after Germany limited some use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following further reports of a rare brain blood disorder, the latest blow for the vaccine in Europe.People waiting their turn for a shot told Reuters they were finding it difficult to keep track of what's right and what's wrong.Acting on advice from Germany's vaccine committee, the country's federal and state health ministries agreed on Tuesday (March 30) that under 60-year-olds should only receive the AstraZeneca vaccine if they belong to high-priority groups, which include high-risk patients and medical workers, in consultation with a doctor.Meantime, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are discussing possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three had a joint video conference on Tuesday.The Kremlin said in a statement that the trio had discussed the outlook for Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine being registered across the EU as well as potential deliveries and joint production of the vaccine inside the EU.The European Union's regulator -- the European Medicines Agency -- has yet to grant its approval to Sputnik V, but is reviewing it, and some individual EU member states have either approved it or are assessing it for approval at a national level.EU sources told Reuters that behind the scenes, the bloc is showing increased interest in the shot.

  • Biden touts biggest jobs plan ‘since WWII’

    U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday that he said is "the largest American jobs investment since World War Two." "It's big, yes. It's bold, yes. And we can get it done."Speaking at a carpenters' training center in Pittsburgh, Biden said his plan is designed to modernize and strengthen America's infrastructure with new railroads, thousands of miles of new roads, new bridges and updated airports. "The American jobs plan will modernize 20,000 miles of highways, roads and main streets that are in difficult, difficult shape right now. It'll fix the nation's 10 most economically significant bridges in America that require replacement. American Jobs Plan will build new rail carters and new transit lines, easing congestion, cutting pollution, slashing commute times." The plan also earmarks $100 billion in broadband internet investment over the next eight years.Biden's idea to pay for the plan with higher corporate taxes faces hurdles in Congress from Republicans who say it will kill jobs. And some of his fellow Democrats want a bigger write-off for state and local taxes."No one making under $400,000 will see their federal taxes go up, period. This is not about penalizing anyone. I have nothing against millionaires and billionaires. I believe in American capitalism... We're going to raise the corporate tax. It was 35%, which was too high. We all agreed five years ago it should go down to 28% But they reduced it to 21%. We're going to raise it back to 28%. No one should be able to complain about that." Some economists have said the massive infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs, undoing some of the economic damage inflicted by the health crisis, with lower middle-income workers and minorities possibly benefiting the most.Biden - a self-described union man - said part of his proposal includes the right to unionize.

  • Before 'Law & Order' reunites Stabler and Benson, here's where they left off

    It's been nearly 10 years since "Law & Order" broke up one of TV's most beloved partnerships. Here's a refresher before Thursday's reunion.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.

  • Satellite images show the Ever Given sitting in an artificial lake off the Suez Canal, where its hull will be inspected for seaworthiness

    The Ever Given is currently anchored in the Great Bitter Lake, along the Suez Canal, awaiting inspection before it's permitted to continue its route.

  • Kremlin says that any NATO troop deployment to Ukraine would raise tensions

    The Kremlin said on Friday that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would lead to further tensions near Russia's borders and force Moscow to take extra measures to ensure its own security. NATO voiced concern on Thursday over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine after Russia warned that a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

  • A Chinese Attack on Taiwan Is Getting Closer

    Beijing sent the largest-ever incursion by Chinese jets into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone last Friday, leading the country’s defense ministry to announce that it would no longer scramble its own planes in response. These flights through Taiwan’s ADIZ are now essentially a regular occurrence, and they figure into a broader Chinese “gray zone” campaign against the country that has included everything from banning pineapple imports to inflict economic pain to sending a fleet of civilian sand-dredging ships to erode the coastlines of Taiwan’s peripheral islands. Scrambling its own jets to intercept the People’s Liberation Army’s planes only drained precious resources at a precarious time, so Taipei will instead train its missile systems on the PLA jets each time an incursion occurs. U.S. defense planners warn that Beijing is softening the ground for an assault — one that might come in the not-so-distant future. At two separate Senate hearings last month, the current head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the nominee to replace him warned of a growing threat of a Chinese attack. It could come “in the next decade, in fact within the next six years,” said Admiral Phil Davidson. His would-be successor, Admiral John Aquilino, a few weeks later offered a similar assessment: “There are spans from today to 2045. My opinion is this problem is much closer to us than most think.” Their grim assessments are borne out by the facts. First, consider the extent of the Chinese military’s buildup in recent decades. Not only has the People’s Liberation Army embarked on a massive modernization drive for the past 30 years, but these efforts have been supported by an extensive whole-of-country initiative to marshal precisely the kind of resources necessary for an eventual cross-strait invasion. Even one of China’s largest ferry operators has constructed ships according to PLA specifications that could transport equipment and personnel during an amphibious assault. And crucially, this buildup has focused on blunting U.S. deterrence through developing anti-access/area-denial capabilities that would impose significant costs on U.S. forces coming to Taiwan’s defense. These are the kinds of weapons that might sink American ships, neutralize critical battlefield surveillance systems, and threaten bases farther afield. The modernization drive has been so successful that in Pentagon war games, the U.S. consistently loses to China in hypothetical conflicts over Taiwan. Underlying the Chinese push for a military edge is a relentless national determination. “Reunifying” the island with the mainland has long been understood to be a core interest of the party-state and a matter of regime survival. Xi Jinping is believed by U.S. officials to view reunification as key to cementing his rule. When Taiwan elected as its president Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-minded Democratic Progressive Party, the mainland cut off all diplomatic and cooperative channels and stepped up its coercion efforts, leading to today’s gray-zone campaign. In the event of an invasion, the CCP could employ other irregular tactics, such as cyberattacks and disinformation operations, cutting off the island from the rest of the world. This would directly implicate U.S. interests. A successfully executed invasion would obliterate the U.S. posture in the Pacific, potentially driving U.S. allies into Beijing’s orbit. All of America’s bases in the region would be highly vulnerable to attack, and the success of the Taiwan invasion would vindicate the CCP’s thesis of a West in decline, emboldening it to seek further gains. A communist takeover could make for the start of a Chinese-led order in East Asia, and perhaps beyond. To prevent the realization of that nightmare, Congress must work with the Pentagon to fully fund defense-modernization efforts and to overhaul U.S. defense capabilities in the Pacific. This should include, as Admiral Aquilino advocated, the multibillion-dollar Pacific Deterrence Initiative geared to funding the new weapons and technologies needed to counter Chinese capabilities. The only way to deter a direct military confrontation is to convince the Chinese that success is all but impossible. Beijing knows that the U.S. can impose heavy costs on the PLA, but if it sees a possibility of success, it is likely to act nonetheless. The Biden administration, while continuing to build on the Trump administration’s work to bolster ties with Taiwan, ought to work with America’s allies on defense agreements for Taiwan-related contingencies. Such a pact with Australia was recently revealed, and the Japanese government has also cemented an agreement directly with Taipei. Still, more needs to be done. The assumption guiding these efforts, and inspiring a sense of urgency, must be that Beijing could begin its assault at almost any time.

  • UConn coach Geno Auriemma joked that freshman sensation Paige Bueckers is 'gonna rue the day she won' the Player of the Year award

    Geno Auriemma says freshman phenom Paige Bueckers won't be top dog "until I tell her... that she has nothing to learn and I don't have to coach her."

  • Biden wants to spend $100 billion to get you better internet access, then $174 billion so you can take an electric vehicle anywhere

    President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan would wire up every corner of the nation with access to broadband for internet and EV charging stations.