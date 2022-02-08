How did Makenzie die? Dueling pathologists testify in Jeremy Main murder trial

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Wendy Lavezzi testifies in Jeremy Main's trial Monday.

TAVARES — Did 17-month-old Makenzie Main die accidentally in the bathtub, or was she drowned by her father out of spite, because his wife was seeking a divorce?

It is the question in the first-degree murder trial of Jeremy Main, which started last week. If he's found guilty, Main faces the possibility of the death penalty.

On Monday, dueling state and defense pathologists agreed that Makenzie died of drowning at the Lady Lake home on Redbud Road on Oct. 9, 2017, but the defense expert said Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Wendy Lavezzi was too quick to classify it as a homicide, and she was prejudiced by statements made by law enforcement.

‘Cold': At trial, Lady Lake woman describes ex-husband’s tone when he said he killed their child

More on the trial: Lady Lake man charged in baby daughter's 2017 bathtub death goes to trial

COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter counties: New infections decline for third week in a row

What the experts said

Interestingly, both Dr. Levezzi and Dr. William Anderson, a private consultant, agreed there were no signs of trauma.

One would expect bumps, bruises, lacerations or other injuries consistent with someone forcing her down into the five inches of water that were in the tub, Anderson said.

Levezzi said there was no evidence of injuries caused by the child accidentally falling into tub.

The idea that she fell into the tub is the defense team’s theory. The Public Defender’s Office hired an animation expert and a biomechanical engineer to create a hypothetical accident scene.

Engineer Ying Lu said the child’s mother, Holly Farrington, described the child as a “little mountain goat,” who was able to climb up on a dining room chair, for example.

“It is biomechanically feasible that McKenzie Main climbed into the bathtub independently,” Lu concluded in her written report.

Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey had Lu explain the drawings to the jury. The animations showed a figure pushing off from a nearby shower wall to get into the tub, using faucets on the garden tub, or standing on a bathroom scale.

Story continues

Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams objected. “You can’t say she actually climbed into the bathtub, can you?”

She admitted the animations just showed the possibilities. However, she also testified that the leading cause of accidental death of children ages 1 to 4 is drowning, and that children can drown in just one inch of water.

He asked if she had done any research on intentional drownings.

She said no.

“You did not do an animation of Jeremy Main holding the child’s head down and drowning her?”

Again, she said no.

Jeremy Main is pictured in this undated Facebook photo with Makenzie Main. Jeremy Main was charged with killing the child in the bathtub of the family's Lady Lake home on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

'I ruined my life'

Williams also got her to verify that she had not reviewed statements of Main telling workers at the Sumter County Sheriff’s substation that he had killed Makenzie. He even asked a deputy, “What’s the kind of punishments for crimes like this?”

He told Lake County Sheriff’s Detective, Clay Watkins “l’m having a bad day.”

Later, Main said, “I ruined my life.”

“OK,” Watkins said. “How did you ruin your life? You’re going to have to help me.”

“I don’t want to talk about that part,” Main said.

“Are you aware that he never made a statement that he intentionally killed Makenzie?” Spivey asked Lu when it was his turn to ask questions again.

And so it went, back and forth.

The only noticeable internal injury was some brain swelling, which is typical in drownings, both pathologists testified.

“You have no evidence that she was unconscious before drowning?” Williams asked.

She could have put her hands out in front of her in a sliding fall into the sloped side of the tub, Lu said.

Williams replied that if she was capable of getting into a tub with five inches of water, she was certainly capable of lifting her head to prevent her from downing.

In rebuttal, Williams played a brief video of the child playing in the tub, and he recalled Farrington to the stand.

It was usual for Main to bathe the child in the tub. Farrington said she usually took a shower with the child.

Main sometimes sent videos of her and Makenzie while she was at work, but the tub video was shot just three days before Makenzie died.

“I don’t know what his intent was,” she said.

Guilt phase coming to a close

Both sides rested Monday afternoon. Main refused to take the stand. Attorneys will give their closing remarks Tuesday morning before Circuit Judge James Baxley and the jury.

No one knows what the individuals on the 12-member jury will decide. The defense is arguing that he is guilty of aggravated manslaughter, if anything.

Nor does anyone know what image will stick in the jurors’ minds.

Will it be an animation of a child climbing into a tub; the happy, real tot splashing water, surrounded by toy? Or the image left up on the screen for a long time of Makenzie, wearing a diaper, floating face down, looking for all the world like a plastic doll left in a bathtub?

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Pathologists offer dueling testimony in Lake County man's murder trial