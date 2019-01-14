Did Man Wah Holdings Limited (HKG:1999) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Man Wah Holdings Limited (HKG:1999).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Man Wah Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & MD Man Wong for HK$10m worth of shares, at about HK$3.45 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Man Wong was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Man Wong bought 22.21m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$3.37. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Man Wah Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Man Wah Holdings insiders own about HK$7.2b worth of shares (which is 65% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Man Wah Holdings Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Man Wah Holdings. Looks promising! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Man Wah Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

