Did Man Wah Holdings Limited (HKG:1999) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Man Wah Holdings Limited (HKG:1999), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Check out our latest analysis for Man Wah Holdings

Man Wah Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman & MD Man Li Wong made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$10m worth of shares at a price of HK$3.45 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of HK$3.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Man Li Wong was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Man Li Wong bought 25.2m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$3.31. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:1999 Recent Insider Trading, August 22nd 2019 More

Man Wah Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Man Wah Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Man Wah Holdings insiders own 65% of the company, currently worth about HK$8.7b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Man Wah Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Man Wah Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Man Wah Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Man Wah Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.