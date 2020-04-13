Did You Manage To Avoid Advenica's (STO:ADVE) Devastating 79% Share Price Drop?

This week we saw the Advenica AB (publ) (STO:ADVE) share price climb by 26%. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 79% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

View our latest analysis for Advenica

Because Advenica made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Advenica grew revenue at 10% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it seems unlikely the 41% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. It could be that the losses were much larger than expected. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

OM:ADVE Income Statement April 13th 2020 More

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Advenica has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 8.8% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Advenica (including 3 which is are potentially serious) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.