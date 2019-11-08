Did You Manage To Avoid AksharChem (India)'s (NSE:AKSHARCHEM) Painful 54% Share Price Drop?

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for AksharChem (India) Limited (NSE:AKSHARCHEM) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 54%. AksharChem (India) may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 4.1%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, AksharChem (India) had to report a 30% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 54% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 8.12.

While AksharChem (India) shareholders are down 54% for the year (even including dividends) , the market itself is up 7.4%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 8.5%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how AksharChem (India) scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

