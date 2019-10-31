Did You Manage To Avoid ALJ Regional Holdings's (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Painful 68% Share Price Drop?

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 68% drop in the share price over that period. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 25% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 28% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the three years that the share price declined, ALJ Regional Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of ALJ Regional Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

While the broader market gained around 13% in the last year, ALJ Regional Holdings shareholders lost 25%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 19% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

