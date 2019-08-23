Did You Manage To Avoid Amplitude Surgical's (EPA:AMPLI) Painful 58% Share Price Drop?

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term Amplitude Surgical SA (EPA:AMPLI) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. So they might be feeling emotional about the 58% share price collapse, in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 57%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 43% in the last three months.

Amplitude Surgical isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Amplitude Surgical grew revenue at 10% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. That contrasts with the weak share price, which has fallen 25% compounded, over three years. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. It would be well worth taking a closer look at the company, to determine growth trends (and balance sheet strength).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Amplitude Surgical shareholders are down 57% for the year, but the broader market is up 2.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 25% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. You could get a better understanding of Amplitude Surgical's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

