Did You Manage To Avoid APG|SGA's (VTX:APGN) 32% Share Price Drop?

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term APG|SGA SA (VTX:APGN) shareholders, since the share price is down 32% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 42%. The good news is that the stock is up 2.0% in the last week.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

APG|SGA saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 15% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 12% compound annual share price fall. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SWX:APGN Past and Future Earnings, October 31st 2019

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, APG|SGA's TSR for the last 3 years was -19%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

APG|SGA shareholders are down 15% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6.7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before forming an opinion on APG|SGA you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

