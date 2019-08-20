Did You Manage To Avoid Austin Engineering's (ASX:ANG) Devastating 87% Share Price Drop?

It's nice to see the Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) share price up 14% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 87% in that time. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The million dollar question is whether the company can justify a long term recovery.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

See our latest analysis for Austin Engineering

Given that Austin Engineering didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Austin Engineering grew its revenue at 4.7% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 33%, compound, over five years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. We'd be pretty cautious about this one, although the sell-off may be too severe. A company like this generally needs to produce profits before it can find favour with new investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:ANG Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Austin Engineering stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Austin Engineering's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Austin Engineering's TSR, which was a 82% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.9% in the last year, Austin Engineering shareholders lost 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 29% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Austin Engineering by clicking this link.

Austin Engineering is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.