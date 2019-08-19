Did You Manage To Avoid AV Promotions Holdings's (HKG:8419) Painful 68% Share Price Drop?

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of AV Promotions Holdings Limited (HKG:8419) have suffered share price declines over the last year. To wit the share price is down 68% in that time. AV Promotions Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

AV Promotions Holdings stole the show with its EPS rocketing, in the last year. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. As you can imagine, the share price action therefore perturbs us. Some different data might shed some more light on the situation.

AV Promotions Holdings's revenue is actually up 25% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:8419 Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

We doubt AV Promotions Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 68% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 6.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 23%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You could get a better understanding of AV Promotions Holdings's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

