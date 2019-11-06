Did You Manage To Avoid BigDish's (LON:DISH) 28% Share Price Drop?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by BigDish Plc (LON:DISH) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 28%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 9.2%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on BigDish because we don't have a long term history to look at. It's down 45% in about a month.

BigDish recorded just UK£25,564 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). Investors will be hoping that BigDish can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Our data indicates that BigDish had UK£775k more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in March 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -28% in the last year , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. The image below shows how BigDish's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. The image below shows how BigDish's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 9.2% in the last year, BigDish shareholders might be miffed that they lost 28%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 44% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. Before spending more time on BigDish it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.