Did You Manage To Avoid BPH Energy's (ASX:BPH) Devastating 78% Share Price Drop?

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) share price dropped 78% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. Furthermore, it's down 40% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 23% in the same period.

BPH Energy recorded just AU$309,922 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that BPH Energy can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some BPH Energy investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Our data indicates that BPH Energy had AU$1.4m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 26% per year, over 5 years , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how BPH Energy's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between BPH Energy's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that BPH Energy's TSR, at -70% is higher than its share price return of -78%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

BPH Energy shareholders are down 10.0% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -11%. Worse still, the company has lost shareholders 21% per year over five years. Generally speaking we'd prefer see an improvement in the fundamental metrics before becoming enthusiastic about the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for BPH Energy (of which 4 are potentially serious!) you should know about.