Did You Manage To Avoid Canadian Metals's (CNSX:CME) Painful 64% Share Price Drop?

Canadian Metals Inc. (CNSX:CME) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 44% in just one week. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Regrettably, the share price slid 64% in that period. So it's good to see it climbing back up. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

Canadian Metals hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Canadian Metals finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Canadian Metals has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Canadian Metals had CA$1,113,739 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in April 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -29% per year, over 3 years, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Canadian Metals's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Canadian Metals's cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

The last twelve months weren't great for Canadian Metals shares, which cost holders 24%, while the market was up about 1.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 29% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Canadian Metals by clicking this link.

