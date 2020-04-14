Did You Manage To Avoid New Century Healthcare Holding's (HKG:1518) Devastating 78% Share Price Drop?

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Limited (HKG:1518); the share price is down a whopping 78% in the last three years. That would be a disturbing experience. And over the last year the share price fell 71%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 40% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

New Century Healthcare Holding saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

New Century Healthcare Holding shareholders are down 71% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 15%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 39% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand New Century Healthcare Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that New Century Healthcare Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

