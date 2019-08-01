Did You Manage To Avoid CGN New Energy Holdings's (HKG:1811) 17% Share Price Drop?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:1811) share price slid 17% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around -4.7%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 11% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 8.7% in the same timeframe.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the CGN New Energy Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

CGN New Energy Holdings's revenue is actually up 23% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for CGN New Energy Holdings the TSR over the last year was -14%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for CGN New Energy Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 14%, including dividends. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 4.7%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 1.1% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects.