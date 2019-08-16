Did You Manage To Avoid Charmacy Pharmaceutical's (HKG:2289) 17% Share Price Drop?

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Charmacy Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (HKG:2289) shareholders, since the share price is down 17% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 12%. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 9.0%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Charmacy Pharmaceutical actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 9.2% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed. It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

We note that the dividend has declined - a likely contributor to the share price drop. In contrast it does not seem particularly likely that the revenue levels are a concern for investors.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:2289 Income Statement, August 16th 2019

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Charmacy Pharmaceutical's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Charmacy Pharmaceutical, it has a TSR of -4.0% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Charmacy Pharmaceutical about their 4.9% loss for the year ( including dividends), but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -7.9%. The loss over the last year is steeper than the loss of 1.3% per year over three years. It should concern shareholders to see the pace of losses accelerate, and it makes us alert to the possibility that underlying business is not doing well. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Charmacy Pharmaceutical's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.