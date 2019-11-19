Did You Manage To Avoid China Regenerative Medicine International's (HKG:8158) 96% Share Price Wipe Out?

Over the last month the China Regenerative Medicine International Limited (HKG:8158) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 135%. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 96% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Because China Regenerative Medicine International is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years China Regenerative Medicine International saw its revenue shrink by 26% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 65%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:8158 Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

China Regenerative Medicine International shareholders are down 86% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 47% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

