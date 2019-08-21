Did You Manage To Avoid Chuan Holdings's (HKG:1420) Devastating 75% Share Price Drop?

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Chuan Holdings Limited (HKG:1420) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 75%. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 63% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Chuan Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 40% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 37% average annual decrease in the share price. So it seems like sentiment towards the stock hasn't changed all that much over time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1420 Past and Future Earnings, August 21st 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Chuan Holdings shareholders are down 63% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 7.2%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 37% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Before forming an opinion on Chuan Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

