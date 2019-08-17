Did You Manage To Avoid ClearOne's (NASDAQ:CLRO) Devastating 79% Share Price Drop?

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO); the share price is down a whopping 79% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. It's down 1.3% in the last seven days.

Because ClearOne is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, ClearOne's revenue dropped 25% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 41% per year. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:CLRO Income Statement, August 17th 2019 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on ClearOne's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.8% in the last year, ClearOne shareholders lost 8.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 24% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of ClearOne by clicking this link.

