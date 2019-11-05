Did You Manage To Avoid Comtec Solar Systems Group's (HKG:712) 97% Share Price Wipe Out?

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (HKG:712) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 97%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 65% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given that Comtec Solar Systems Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Comtec Solar Systems Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 29% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 51% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on Comtec Solar Systems Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Comtec Solar Systems Group shareholders are down 65% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 51% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Comtec Solar Systems Group by clicking this link.

