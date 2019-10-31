Did You Manage To Avoid CSI Properties's (HKG:497) 16% Share Price Drop?

CSI Properties Limited (HKG:497) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last week. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 16% in that half decade.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both CSI Properties's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 9.2% per year. The share price decline of 3.5% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of CSI Properties, it has a TSR of 2.0% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in CSI Properties had a tough year, with a total loss of 4.2% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 6.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Is CSI Properties cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

