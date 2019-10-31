Did You Manage To Avoid Deson Development International Holdings's (HKG:262) Devastating 85% Share Price Drop?

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Anyone who held Deson Development International Holdings Limited (HKG:262) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 85% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 33% over the last twelve months. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 22% in the last 90 days.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Deson Development International Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 36% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 31% average annual decrease in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Deson Development International Holdings, it has a TSR of -78% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Deson Development International Holdings shareholders are down 29% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 9.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 26% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before forming an opinion on Deson Development International Holdings you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

