Did You Manage To Avoid Dragon Rise Group Holdings's (HKG:6829) Painful 51% Share Price Drop?

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Dragon Rise Group Holdings Limited (HKG:6829) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 51% in that time. Dragon Rise Group Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Dragon Rise Group Holdings reported an EPS drop of 85% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 51% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:6829 Past and Future Earnings, July 24th 2019

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Dragon Rise Group Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Dragon Rise Group Holdings shareholders are down 51% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 3.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 20% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Before forming an opinion on Dragon Rise Group Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

