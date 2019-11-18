Did You Manage To Avoid DTI Group's (ASX:DTI) Devastating 94% Share Price Drop?

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of DTI Group Limited (ASX:DTI) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 94%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And over the last year the share price fell 59%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 39% in the last three months.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Given that DTI Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, DTI Group saw its revenue grow by 16% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it seems unlikely the 62% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:DTI Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for DTI Group shares, which cost holders 59%, while the market was up about 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 62% per year over three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

