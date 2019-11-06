Did You Manage To Avoid DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS's (HKG:6889) 46% Share Price Drop?

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (HKG:6889) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 46% over a half decade. It's up 3.0% in the last seven days.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 10% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 11% average annual decrease in the share price. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:6889 Past and Future Earnings, November 6th 2019

We know that DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS's TSR for the last 5 years was -22%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over one year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4.8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

