Did You Manage To Avoid eForce Holdings's (HKG:943) 95% Share Price Wipe Out?

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held eForce Holdings Limited (HKG:943) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 95%. It's up 1.8% in the last seven days.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, eForce Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 9.5% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:943 Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between eForce Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. eForce Holdings hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -95% exceeds its share price return of -95%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that eForce Holdings shareholders are down 14% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 45% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. Before forming an opinion on eForce Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

