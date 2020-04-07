Did You Manage To Avoid Elecster Oyj's (HEL:ELEAV) Painful 58% Share Price Drop?

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Elecster Oyj (HEL:ELEAV) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 58% decline in the share price in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 38% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 20% in the same period.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Elecster Oyj saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 32% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 25% compound annual share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Elecster Oyj, it has a TSR of -54% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Elecster Oyj shareholders did even worse, losing 36% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Elecster Oyj (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

