Did You Manage To Avoid Elixir Energy's (ASX:EXR) 44% Share Price Drop?

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Elixir Energy Limited (ASX:EXR), since the last five years saw the share price fall 44%. Even worse, it's down 9.4% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

We don't think Elixir Energy's revenue of AU$4,801 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that Elixir Energy finds fossil fuels with an exploration program, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

When it reported in June 2019 Elixir Energy had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just AU$3.2m to be specific. So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 11% per year, over 5 years . You can see in the image below, how Elixir Energy's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Elixir Energy's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

ASX:EXR Historical Debt, November 7th 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Elixir Energy's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Elixir Energy hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -41% exceeds its share price return of -44%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Elixir Energy shareholders are up 6.7% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 10% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.