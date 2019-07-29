Did You Manage To Avoid Empiric Student Property's (LON:ESP) 21% Share Price Drop?

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 21% in three years, versus a market return of about 27%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Empiric Student Property saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 2.9% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 7.5% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Empiric Student Property's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Empiric Student Property, it has a TSR of -6.6% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Empiric Student Property shareholders are up 1.0% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 2.9% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. Importantly, we haven't analysed Empiric Student Property's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

