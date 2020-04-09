Did You Manage To Avoid FDG Electric Vehicles's (HKG:729) 99% Share Price Wipe Out?

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (HKG:729) for half a decade as the share price tanked 99%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 89% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 42% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Because FDG Electric Vehicles made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, FDG Electric Vehicles grew its revenue at 18% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 60% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on FDG Electric Vehicles's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that FDG Electric Vehicles shareholders are down 89% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 60% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 6 warning signs for FDG Electric Vehicles (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

