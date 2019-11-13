Did You Manage To Avoid Fineqia International's (CNSX:FNQ) Painful 67% Share Price Drop?

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Fineqia International Inc. (CNSX:FNQ) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 67%. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 50% in that time.

Fineqia International recorded just CA$97,434 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Fineqia International will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Fineqia International investors might realise.

Our data indicates that Fineqia International had CA$2.9m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in June 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 67% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can see in the image below, how Fineqia International's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Fineqia International's cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Fineqia International shareholders took a loss of 67%. In contrast the market gained about 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 21% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

