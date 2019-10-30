Did You Manage To Avoid Gama Aviation's (LON:GMAA) 47% Share Price Drop?

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) share price slid 47% over twelve months. That's well bellow the market return of 8.8%. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 45% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 21% in the last three months.

See our latest analysis for Gama Aviation

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Gama Aviation had to report a 35% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 47% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 6.87 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

AIM:GMAA Past and Future Earnings, October 30th 2019 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Gama Aviation's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Gama Aviation's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Gama Aviation's TSR, which was a 46% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Gama Aviation shareholders took a loss of 46% , including dividends . In contrast the market gained about 8.8%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 17% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Is Gama Aviation cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

We will like Gama Aviation better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.