Did You Manage To Avoid Gaming Innovation Group's (OB:GIG) Devastating 92% Share Price Drop?

This month, we saw the Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OB:GIG) up an impressive 39%. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 92% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Check out our latest analysis for Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Gaming Innovation Group grew revenue at 22% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 57% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

OB:GIG Income Statement April 22nd 2020 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Gaming Innovation Group

A Different Perspective

Gaming Innovation Group shareholders are down 66% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 21%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 57% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gaming Innovation Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Gaming Innovation Group that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NO exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.