Did You Manage To Avoid GFT Technologies's (ETR:GFT) Painful 67% Share Price Drop?

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 67% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 53% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 19% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

View our latest analysis for GFT Technologies

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, GFT Technologies's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 22% each year. The share price decline of 31% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

XTRA:GFT Past and Future Earnings, August 25th 2019 More

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of GFT Technologies, it has a TSR of -64% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that GFT Technologies shareholders are down 51% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.1%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6.0% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at GFT Technologies's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

We will like GFT Technologies better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.