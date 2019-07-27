Did You Manage To Avoid Goldfield's (NYSEMKT:GV) Painful 52% Share Price Drop?

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 52% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 24% in three years. The silver lining is that the stock is up 2.2% in about a week.

Check out our latest analysis for Goldfield

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Goldfield had to report a 46% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 52% decrease in the share price. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

AMEX:GV Past and Future Earnings, July 27th 2019 More

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Goldfield's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Goldfield shareholders are down 52% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Is Goldfield cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.