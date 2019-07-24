Did You Manage To Avoid Greatbanks Resources's (CVE:GTB) Devastating 94% Share Price Drop?

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held Greatbanks Resources Ltd. (CVE:GTB) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 94%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 55%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Greatbanks Resources hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Greatbanks Resources will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Greatbanks Resources has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Greatbanks Resources had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$528,587 when it last reported in April 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 42% per year, over 5 years, it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. The image below shows how Greatbanks Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how Greatbanks Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.5% in the last year, Greatbanks Resources shareholders lost 55%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 42% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround.