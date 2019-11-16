Did You Manage To Avoid Harrisons Malayalam's (NSE:HARRMALAYA) 42% Share Price Drop?

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Harrisons Malayalam Limited (NSE:HARRMALAYA) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 42%. That's well bellow the market return of 5.8%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 16% in the last three years.

Because Harrisons Malayalam is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Harrisons Malayalam grew its revenue by 3.0% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 42% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

While the broader market gained around 5.8% in the last year, Harrisons Malayalam shareholders lost 42%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4.5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Harrisons Malayalam's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

