Did You Manage To Avoid Hifab Group's (STO:HIFA B) Painful 65% Share Price Drop?

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Hifab Group AB (publ) (STO:HIFA B), since the last five years saw the share price fall 65%. The good news is that the stock is up 3.3% in the last week.

Given that Hifab Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade Hifab Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 3.7% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline of 19% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Not that many investors like to invest in companies that are losing money and not growing revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

OM:HIFA B Income Statement, October 31st 2019

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Hifab Group the TSR over the last 5 years was -46%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Hifab Group shareholders are up 7.9% for the year (even including dividends) . But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 12% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

