Did You Manage To Avoid HiPay Group's (EPA:HIPAY) Painful 52% Share Price Drop?

HiPay Group SA (EPA:HIPAY) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 52%. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

HiPay Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

HiPay Group grew its revenue by 26% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 52%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

A Different Perspective

HiPay Group shareholders are down 52% for the year, but the broader market is up 16%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 20% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

