Did You Manage To Avoid Hon's (HKG:8259) 18% Share Price Drop?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Hon Corporation Limited (HKG:8259) share price is down 18% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 5.5%. Hon hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 21% in about a quarter.

Given that Hon only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Hon's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 16%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price has languished lately, falling 18% in a year. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:8259 Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.5% in the last year, Hon shareholders might be miffed that they lost 18%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 21% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. Is Hon cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

