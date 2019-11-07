Did You Manage To Avoid Huayi Tencent Entertainment's (HKG:419) Devastating 88% Share Price Drop?

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited (HKG:419) for half a decade as the share price tanked 88%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 51% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Given that Huayi Tencent Entertainment didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Huayi Tencent Entertainment saw its revenue increase by 2.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's not so sure that share price crash of 34% per year is completely deserved, but the market is doubtless disappointed. We'd be pretty cautious about this one, although the sell-off may be too severe. A company like this generally needs to produce profits before it can find favour with new investors.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Huayi Tencent Entertainment's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Huayi Tencent Entertainment hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -84% exceeds its share price return of -88%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Huayi Tencent Entertainment shareholders are down 51% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 30% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

