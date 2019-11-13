Did You Manage To Avoid IMAX China Holding's (HKG:1970) Painful 55% Share Price Drop?

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of IMAX China Holding, Inc. (HKG:1970) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 55% in that time. Even worse, it's down 9.9% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

IMAX China Holding became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

With a rather small yield of just 1.9% we doubt that the stock's share price is based on its dividend. The company has kept revenue pretty healthy over the last three years, so we doubt that explains the falling share price. We're not entirely sure why the share price is dropped, but it does seem likely investors have become less optimistic about the business.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, IMAX China Holding shareholders took a loss of 6.1% , including dividends . In contrast the market gained about 4.7%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 23% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

