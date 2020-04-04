Did You Manage To Avoid Indiana Resources's (ASX:IDA) 96% Share Price Wipe Out?

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) for half a decade as the share price tanked 96%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 57%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 26% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 26% in the same period.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With just AU$82,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Indiana Resources to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Indiana Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Indiana Resources investors might realise.

Indiana Resources had liabilities exceeding cash by AU$893k when it last reported in December 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 48% per year, over 5 years , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Indiana Resources's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Indiana Resources's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Indiana Resources's TSR, at -96% is higher than its share price return of -96%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.