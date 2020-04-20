Did You Manage To Avoid Jiangxi Bank's (HKG:1916) 45% Share Price Drop?

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. (HKG:1916) share price slid 45% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 15%. Because Jiangxi Bank hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 16% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 13% in the same period.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Jiangxi Bank had to report a 33% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 45% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 9.33 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Jiangxi Bank's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Jiangxi Bank shareholders are down 44% for the year (even including dividends) , even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 16%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Jiangxi Bank better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Jiangxi Bank is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

