Did You Manage To Avoid Kakel Max's (STO:KAKEL) 25% Share Price Drop?

Simply Wall St

This week we saw the Kakel Max AB (publ) (STO:KAKEL) share price climb by 13%. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 25% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Check out our latest analysis for Kakel Max

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Kakel Max share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 10%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Revenue was pretty flat on last year, which isn't too bad. However, it is certainly possible the market was expecting an uptick in revenue, and that the share price fall reflects that disappointment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

OM:KAKEL Income Statement April 11th 2020

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Kakel Max's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Kakel Max shareholders are down 25% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 5.1%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 3.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kakel Max better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Kakel Max you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.

  • Pence suggests coronavirus social distancing won’t end soon
    Yahoo News

    Pence suggests coronavirus social distancing won’t end soon

    President Trump has made no secret of his impatience to lift the social distancing measures that have about nine out of 10 Americans at home and the U.S. economy at a near standstill. But speaking at the daily briefing of the White House coronavirus task force on Thursday evening, Vice President Mike Pence, who heads that task force, indicated that the end to those restrictions might not come anytime soon. Without offering specifics, Pence listed conditions that appear to be many weeks, if not many months, from being met.

  • Animal shelters say in coronavirus lockdown people are looking for new friends
    Yahoo News

    Animal shelters say in coronavirus lockdown people are looking for new friends

    Kelsey Pierce, a musician and songwriter in New York City, had always wanted to foster a dog with her roommate, Allyson Backus, but because of their busy schedules it was never a real possibility. Since all of New York is currently on a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus pandemic, the pair were finally able to take on a furry friend. “We have seen a surge in adoptions, fosters, as well as rescue placements, since COVID-19 started happening,” said Dr. Rachel Warnes, the lead veterinarian at Animal Care Centers of NYC, the main animal shelter in NYC.

  • U.S. spy agencies collected raw intel hinting at public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November
    NBC News

    U.S. spy agencies collected raw intel hinting at public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November

    U.S. spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November, two current and one former U.S. official told NBC News, but the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic. The intelligence came in the form of communications intercepts and overhead images showing increased activity at health facilities, the officials said. The intelligence was distributed to some federal public health officials in the form of a "situation report" in late November, a former official briefed on the matter said.

  • Saudi, Russia outline record oil cut under U.S. pressure as demand crashes
    Reuters

    Saudi, Russia outline record oil cut under U.S. pressure as demand crashes

    OPEC, Russia and other allies outlined plans on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. The planned output curbs by OPEC+ amount to 10 million barrels per day (bpd) or 10% of global supplies, with another 5 million bpd expected to come from other nations to help deal with the deepest oil crisis in decades. Global fuel demand has plunged by around 30 million bpd, or 30% of global supplies, as steps to fight the virus have grounded planes, cut vehicle usage and curbed economic activity.

  • Almost Everything on Levi’s Site is 40 Percent Off
    Popular Mechanics

    Almost Everything on Levi’s Site is 40 Percent Off

    Time to change out of those sweats. From Popular Mechanics

  • Biden pledges to lower Medicare age and reduce some student debt in olive branch to Sanders supporters
    The Week

    Biden pledges to lower Medicare age and reduce some student debt in olive branch to Sanders supporters

    So in an effort to win over Sanders' backers, Biden adopted a lighter version of some of Sanders' policies Thursday, pledging to lower the age of Medicare eligibility and forgive some student debt. In a Thursday blog post, Biden first promised he'd let Americans receive Medicare benefits once they turned 60, a small step down from the current eligibility age of 65. This "reflects the reality that, even after the current crisis ends, older Americans are likely to find it difficult to secure jobs," Biden wrote, though he was sure to point out that "those who prefer to remain on their employer plans would be permitted to do so."

  • "It's been torture": LGBTQ health care suffers amid coronavirus
    CBS News

    "It's been torture": LGBTQ health care suffers amid coronavirus

    The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life for billions of people, forcing the world to deal with a sudden loss of jobs, security, and regular health care. "If someone is transphobic, if someone is anti-black, if someone is anti-immigrant, if someone is anti-queer, and they have to make a choice between a patient who is visibly gender non-conforming, and someone who is gender conforming ...  it actually doesn't matter whether something is scientifically sound or not," Swadhin said. "If the health care provider has that bias then that is what's going to steer their hand in the moment of making decisions."

  • The first ER doctor to die from the coronavirus in the US said he was infected because he had to wear the same mask 4 days in a row
    Business Insider

    The first ER doctor to die from the coronavirus in the US said he was infected because he had to wear the same mask 4 days in a row

    Frank Gabrin, the first emergency-room doctor to die from the coronavirus in the US, said he faced a lack of personal protective equipment, forcing him to reuse what he could. After developing symptoms, he messaged a friend, "It was me using the same mask for four days in a row that infected me," The Guardian reported on Thursday. Frank Gabrin, the first emergency-room doctor to die from the coronavirus in the US, had told friends before his death last week that he was worried about the lack of personal protective equipment in the hospitals he worked at and that he was ultimately infected after having to wear the same mask four days in a row.

  • FBI arrests Texas man for coronavirus hoax meant to empty grocery stores
    Yahoo News Video

    FBI arrests Texas man for coronavirus hoax meant to empty grocery stores

    A Texas man is facing federal charges for allegedly posting on Facebook that he had paid a person with coronavirus to spread the virus in San Antonio-area grocery stores in an attempt to get people to stop shopping.

  • On post-COVID-19 reopening, Trump weighs 'biggest decision of my life'
    Yahoo News

    On post-COVID-19 reopening, Trump weighs 'biggest decision of my life'

    President Trump said Friday that determining when it will be safe to drop social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus is “the biggest decision I've ever had to make.” With hospitalization rates from COVID-19 falling in New York and California but the overall number of cases still rising in the United States, Trump spent much of Friday's briefing by the coronavirus task force addressing the question of when the country could expect to return to normal. While state governors hold the power to lift restrictions that have crippled economic activity across the country, Trump framed the issue as his own burden.

  • Not everyone is getting a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check. Here's who will be left out.
    USA TODAY

    Not everyone is getting a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check. Here's who will be left out.

    Immigrants who don't have a Social Security number won't get a check either. Some new parents and others may have to wait until next year to get part of their payouts. The intent (of the law) is to get the money out as fast as you can, but when you do that, you can't possibly anticipate every possible situation,” said Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute's Tax Policy Center.

  • Ecuador buckles under virus, broken oil lines and old debt
    Associated Press

    Ecuador buckles under virus, broken oil lines and old debt

    Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno unveiled an emergency economic plan Friday aimed at rescuing the South American nation hard hit by the new coronavirus and then dealt a second blow when two large pipelines broke, halting critical crude exports. Moreno in a nationwide broadcast urged the nation to come together, saying that Ecuador's massive foreign debt he inherited from past governments will have to be renegotiated, while large businesses earnings over $1 million annually will have to contribute 5% of their profits. Drastic measures will also require residents who earn more than $500 monthly to pitch in, he said.

  • Reuters

    U.S. Navy destroyer transits Taiwan Strait on same day as Chinese drills

    A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday, the U.S. and Taiwan militaries said, the same day that Chinese fighter jets drilled in waters close to the democratically-ruled island. China, which considers Taiwan its own, has been angered by the Trump administration's stepped-up support for the island, such as more arms sales, U.S. patrols near it and a visit to Washington by Vice President-elect William Lai in February. Taiwan and China are also embroiled in a bitter spat about the former's lack of membership of the World Health Organization during the coronavirus outbreak, because of objections by Beijing, which views it as merely a Chinese province.

  • Leading Scientific Journal Nature Apologizes for ‘Associating’ Coronavirus with China
    National Review

    Leading Scientific Journal Nature Apologizes for ‘Associating’ Coronavirus with China

    The leading British scientific journal Nature apologized in an article published on Tuesday for “associating” the coronavirus with its origin place in China on the grounds that the linkage had inspired racist attacks against people with Asian heritage across the world. The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China and first appeared in bats thought to have infected wild animals that were sold in the city's wet markets. “It's clear that since the outbreak was first reported, people of Asian descent around the world have been subjected to racist attacks, with untold human costs – for example, on their health and livelihoods,” the article read.

  • Boris Johnson walking in hospital as UK sees record death toll
    AFP

    Boris Johnson walking in hospital as UK sees record death toll

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson was able to walk in hospital on Friday some 24 hours after leaving intensive care treatment for COVID-19, as Britain recorded nearly 1,000 daily deaths from the virus for the first time. "The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery," a Downing Street spokesman said. Johnson left intensive care at London's St Thomas' Hospital on Thursday evening, three days after being admitted due to his then-worsening condition.

  • 'We've taken nothing off the table': US Defense Secretary open to reinstating fired navy captain who sent letter asking for coronavirus help
    The Independent

    'We've taken nothing off the table': US Defense Secretary open to reinstating fired navy captain who sent letter asking for coronavirus help

    Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he would consider reinstating US Navy Captain Brett Crozier, who was relieved of duty from the USS Theodore Roosevelt after sending a letter requesting the ship be evacuated over a spreading coronavirus infestation on board. "We've taken nothing off the table," Mr Esper told CBS News. "My inclination is always to support the chain of command, and to take the recommendations seriously."

  • Italy and Austria share a border, but while one nation grapples with crippling coronavirus deaths, the other is preparing to lift its lockdown
    Business Insider

    Italy and Austria share a border, but while one nation grapples with crippling coronavirus deaths, the other is preparing to lift its lockdown

    David Visnjic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Austrian officials plan to begin incrementally loosening coronavirus restrictions starting with small shops on April 14 and larger businesses from May 1. The country's government took aggressive steps to put the nation of nearly 9 million people on lockdown in mid-March. "Austria has reacted faster and more restrictively than other countries.

  • Fear in salons and barber shops as Japan deems haircuts "essential"
    CBS News

    Fear in salons and barber shops as Japan deems haircuts "essential"

    The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, announced on Friday a long list of businesses included in an official closure "request" for the coming month, as the world's most populous city fights to contain a widening coronavirus epidemic. A long list of businesses and private institutions are being asked to close, including universities, nightclubs, dance halls, bars, karaoke studios, driving schools, pools, bowling alleys, mahjong parlors, off track betting, pachinko parlors, theatres, internet cafes, athletic facilities, museums, art galleries and libraries. Only select businesses are permitted to stay open: Supermarkets, drug stores, public transit, health care providers… and hair salons.

  • Exclusive: Russia collecting intelligence on U.S. supply line failures amid coronavirus crisis, DHS warns
    Yahoo News

    Exclusive: Russia collecting intelligence on U.S. supply line failures amid coronavirus crisis, DHS warns

    Russian spies are likely using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to collect intelligence on U.S. supply lines, which have struggled to provide adequate medical equipment, according to an intelligence report issued earlier this week by the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by Yahoo News. The Russian intelligence services “likely are watching the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says says an April 6 intelligence bulletin produced by the DHS Counterintelligence Mission Center.

  • Rare look at stockpile handouts shows which states got ventilators, masks amid coronavirus
    USA TODAY

    Rare look at stockpile handouts shows which states got ventilators, masks amid coronavirus

    More than half the nearly 8,000 ventilators the federal stockpile sent to states to fight the coronavirus pandemic went to New York, while the rest were split among 14 other states and territories, a report from the federal government shows. The report was released Wednesday by the U.S. House Oversight Committee amid criticism from its chairwoman that states with the biggest COVID-19 problems didn't get enough supplies. It gives the nation its closest look yet at how the Strategic National Stockpile distributed much-needed ventilators, N95 respirators, surgical masks and other protective equipment across the country since the pandemic began.

  • DeVos reaches settlement in lawsuit over loan relief program
    Associated Press

    DeVos reaches settlement in lawsuit over loan relief program

    The U.S. Education Department is promising to process student loan forgiveness claims for nearly 170,000 borrowers within 18 months as part of a proposed settlement announced Friday in a federal lawsuit. The suit alleges that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos illegally stalled a program known as borrower defense to repayment, which promises to forgive federal student loans for borrowers who are cheated by their colleges. Under the settlement, DeVos admits no wrongdoing but promises to issue decisions on all pending claims within 18 months, and to cancel debt for approved claims within 21 months.

  • Moscow mayor warns city of 'serious test' as coronavirus numbers climb
    Reuters

    Moscow mayor warns city of 'serious test' as coronavirus numbers climb

    The mayor of Moscow urged residents of the capital to brace for a "serious test" from the new coronavirus and said the city would introduce a system of permits for movement to help enforce a lockdown, as infection numbers shot up across Russia. The country reported 1,786 new cases, bringing its tally to 11,917, even as Moscow and many other regions neared the end of their second week in a state of lockdown aimed at halting the contagion. Ninety-four people have died, authorities say.

  • China Reclassifies Dogs from Livestock to Pets in Response to Coronavirus
    National Review

    China Reclassifies Dogs from Livestock to Pets in Response to Coronavirus

    China's agriculture ministry has reclassified dogs, which it previously deemed livestock, as pets in response to the coronavirus pandemic. “As far as dogs are concerned, along with the progress of human civilization and the public concern and love for animal protection, dogs have been 'specialized' to become companion animals, and internationally are not considered to be livestock, and they will not be regulated as livestock in China,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in guidelines published on Wednesday that are now open to public comment.

  • Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?
    AFP

    Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

    American geneticists estimate that it started spreading there from Europe in February, before New York's first confirmed case on March 1. The Big Apple is also characterized by massive socioeconomic inequality. Overcrowded, deprived areas -- particularly in the Bronx and Queens, where many people already suffer health problems and lack medical care -- have experienced the highest rate of infections.

  • Head of Global Strike Command Wants to Make Air Force Bombers Even More Lethal
    Military.com

    Head of Global Strike Command Wants to Make Air Force Bombers Even More Lethal

    With planned cuts and retirements coming to the U.S. Air Force's bomber inventory, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command wants to make the remaining aircraft even more lethal in the future. The Air Force plans to have a total of 165 to 175 bombers in its inventory once the B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber comes online. Gen. Timothy Ray has advocated for a larger fleet -- roughly 220 -- but until the B-21 Raider enters service in the latter part of the 2020s or early 2030s, he wants to make sure the current bomber fleets have the capability to carry a bigger variety of loads.