Did You Manage To Avoid Kakel Max's (STO:KAKEL) 25% Share Price Drop?

This week we saw the Kakel Max AB (publ) (STO:KAKEL) share price climb by 13%. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 25% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Kakel Max share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 10%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Revenue was pretty flat on last year, which isn't too bad. However, it is certainly possible the market was expecting an uptick in revenue, and that the share price fall reflects that disappointment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Kakel Max's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Kakel Max shareholders are down 25% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 5.1%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 3.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kakel Max better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Kakel Max you should be aware of.

