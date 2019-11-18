Did You Manage To Avoid Keynote Financial Services's (NSE:KEYFINSERV) Painful 55% Share Price Drop?

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Keynote Financial Services Limited (NSE:KEYFINSERV) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 55% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 20% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Keynote Financial Services share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

In contrast, the 23% drop in revenue is a real concern. If the market sees the weak revenue as jeopardising EPS, that could explain the lower share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:KEYFINSERV Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Keynote Financial Services's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Keynote Financial Services's TSR of was a loss of 54% for the year. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Keynote Financial Services shareholders are down 54% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2.7% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

