Did You Manage To Avoid KML Technology Group's (HKG:8065) 18% Share Price Drop?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. By comparison, an individual stock is unlikely to match market returns - and could well fall short. One such example is KML Technology Group Limited (HKG:8065), which saw its share price fall 18% over a year, against a market return of -16%. Because KML Technology Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, KML Technology Group had to report a 6.1% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 18% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 5.36 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

KML Technology Group shareholders are down 18% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 5.2% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for KML Technology Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

