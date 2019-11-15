Did You Manage To Avoid Kre.Ka's (ATH:KREKA) Devastating 75% Share Price Drop?

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Kre.Ka. S.A. (ATH:KREKA) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 75%. It's up 19% in the last seven days.

Kre.Ka isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Kre.Ka saw its revenue shrink by 1.0% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 24% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Kre.Ka shareholders are up 19% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 24% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

