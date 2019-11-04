Did You Manage To Avoid Luxxu Group's (HKG:1327) Devastating 83% Share Price Drop?

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Luxxu Group Limited (HKG:1327); the share price is down a whopping 83% in the last three years. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 36% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Luxxu Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Luxxu Group's revenue dropped 46% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 44%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Luxxu Group shares, which cost holders 36%, while the market was up about 2.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 44% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

